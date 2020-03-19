(LEAD) Seoul stocks crash by more than 7 pct, Korean won at 11-year low
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks expanded their losses late Thursday by falling more than 7 percent as foreign investors continued to sell off local shares amid concerns over greater-than-expected economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.
The Korean won also traded at the lowest point against the U.S. dollar in 11 years.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had crashed 113.27 points, or 7.12 percent, to 1,477.93 as of 1:30 p.m., after dipping by more than 9 percent.
During the session, the combined market cap of the main bourse fell below 1,000 trillion won (US$778 billion) for the first time in more than eight years.
The continued market rout came as investors became increasingly worried that the economic stimulus measures by major economies around the globe is not enough to revitalize the ailing financial market.
Following the panic-ridden selling spree, the Korea Exchange, the bourse operator, suspended trading of the main bourse and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ market twice.
It marked the second time in history for the trading of both markets to be suspended on the same day, with the first time occurring last Friday.
Washington announced Tuesday (local time) that it is considering a stimulus package of a whopping US$1 trillion to cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing cash payments to its citizens.
But the U.S. stock market has been on a sharp slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average again crashed 6.3 percent on Wednesday (local time), and the tech-heavy NASDAQ also plummeted 4.7 percent.
South Korea reported 152 new cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, up from 93 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 8,565.
Blue chip shares lost ground across the board.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics plunged 4.28 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 6.61 percent. Battery maker Samsung SDI crashed 15.35 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem nose-dived 13.93 percent, and top oil refiner S-Oil decreased 11.44 percent. SK Innovation surrendered 14.53 percent.
Pharmaceutical companies also traded in negative terrain. Samsung BioLogics decreased 7.99 percent, and Celltrion moved down 48.6 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical shed 4.46 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,285.20 won against the U.S. dollar, down 39.50 won from the previous session's close.
