(LEAD) Samsung heir visits display plant in S. Korea amid virus crisis
(ATTN: CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited a display unit's plant in South Korea on Thursday, encouraging employees to overcome the crisis sparked by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Lee, the heir apparent of Samsung Group, South Korea's top conglomerate, visited Samsung Display Co.'s plant in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, and checked the company's future business plans.
"Because of this unexpected variable, I know everyone feels pressure, but we should not stop," Lee said. "We need wisdom that can look beyond the crisis."
Samsung Display last year announced it will invest 13 trillion won (US$10.1 billion) by 2025 to upgrade its liquid crystal display (LCD) production facilities and produce advanced display panels, known as quantum-dot (QD) displays, to lead the market.
This is the second time this month that Lee has visited domestic plants in South Korea.
On March 3, he visited Samsung Electronics' smartphone plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, where workers contracted the coronavirus.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)