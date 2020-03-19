POSCO E&C wins US$550 mln plant order in Malaysia
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. said Thursday it has received a US$550 million deal to build a combined cycle power plant in Malaysia.
A consortium formed between POSCO E&C and Mitsubishi Corp. beat competitors to become a preferred bidder for the project in late 2018, the company said in a statement.
POSCO E&C will build the 1,200-megawatt plant for 36 months, and Mitsubishi will supply generators and other core equipment to the facility, a company spokesman said.
Malaysian developer Tadmax, Malaysian investment firm Worldwide and South Korea's state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. have jointly invested in the project, the statement said.
The power plant to be built in Selangor, Malaysia, will be able to supply electricity for 1 million local residents per year, it said.
