Escalating virus rout hits hard safe haven market
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Escalating concerns over the economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak are spilling over into the safe haven debt market, with bond yields soaring, bucking conventional movement amid a headlong skid in the local stock market and the local currency's value, data showed Thursday.
During the day's trading, most bond yields, which move inversely to prices, jumped with the yield on benchmark three-year Treasurys hiking 14.3 basis points to 1.193 percent, and the return on the five-year government bond increasing 16.4 basis points to 1.420 percent.
The long-dated state bonds suffered a sharper decline. The yield on 10-year Treasurys shot up 15.5 basis points to 1.657 percent, and that on the 20-year state bond gained 13 basis points to 1.670 percent.
The rise in bond yields came as the worst rout in the credit market since the global financial crisis deepened, although central banks around the globe have been rushing to unveil emergency monetary easing.
"Usually, a decline in the local currency's value and a slide in stock prices work to drag down bond yields," Gong Dong-rak, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said. "But market uncertainties are extreme, and pushing up bond yields as well."
The sharp decline in state bonds led to the central banks' contingency measure on Thursday afternoon.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said that it will purchase some 1.5 trillion won (US$1.16 billion) worth of state bonds to help stabilize the local debt market.
Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to virtually zero, in addition to immense cash injection into the credit market.
BOK also trimmed its policy rate by half a percentage point to a record low of 0.75 percent early this week. The BOK added that this year's growth outlook may be cut in the face of growing uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
South Korean stocks extended their freefall to a seventh consecutive session to hit their lowest level in 11 years on Thursday as panic selling, sparked by the spreading outbreak of the new coronavirus, continued. The Korean won sharply dropped against the U.S. dollar to its lowest since 2009.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) crashed 133.56 points, or 8.39 percent, to close at 1,457.64. It sank below the 1,500 level to hit its lowest point since July 2009.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)