S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have signed a US$60 billion bilateral currency swap agreement, Seoul's central bank said Thursday, a move expected to relieve liquidity crunch caused by the global spread of the new coronavirus.
The US$60 billion arrangement will be in place for at least six months.
"The Bank of Korea (BOK) plans to immediately supply U.S. banknotes it secures via the currency swap arrangement and this is expected to help stabilize the local foreign exchange market that is showing a rapid change in the exchange rate due to a recent shortage of dollars," the BOK said in a press release.
The Korean won fell by 40 won to close at 1,285.70 won against the U.S. greenback Thursday, the lowest in over a decade as investors rush to the hard currency, deemed a safer asset.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)