Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

FM Kang holds conference call with counterparts from 5 countries, EU over coronavirus response

23:07 March 19, 2020

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held a conference call on Thursday with her counterparts from five countries and the European Union (EU) to discuss cooperation in fighting the novel coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.

Kang and her Canadian, Australian, Brazilian, Italian, and Turkish counterparts -- Francois-Philippe Champagne, Maris Payne, Ernesto Henrique Fraga Araujo, Luigi Di Maio, and Mevlut Cavusoglu -- and Josep Borrell, a high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, took part in the 70-minute talks, it said.

This photo, taken March 6, 2020, shows Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaking during a briefing session with foreign diplomats on COVID-19 at the foreign ministry in Seoul. (Yonhap)

During the talks, the foreign ministers shared each country's efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, such as entry restrictions, as well as economic and social measures to minimize the impact from the global pandemic, the ministry said in a press release.

Kang renewed calls for the countries to closely cooperate to contain the outbreak in a nondiscriminatory, open and transparent way.

Kang also stressed the need for the countries to give each other prior notification when adopting entry restrictions to minimize damage for travelers.

The 152 new cases, which were detected Wednesday and reversed four days of double-digit daily new infections, South Korea's total number of infections to 8,565, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK