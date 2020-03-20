U.S. State Department urges Americans not to travel overseas
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday raised its global travel advisory to the highest level, urging Americans to avoid international travel due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The department issued the Level 4 warning of "do not travel" as the number of infections in the United States climbed to more than 10,000, including 150 deaths.
"The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19," a notice on its website said.
"In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel," it added.
The department warned that travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines enforced by many countries could severely disrupt travel plans.
"You may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe," it said.
According to the Associated Press, the department's previous global travel advisory was a Level 3, urging Americans to "reconsider" international travel.
South Korea had until Thursday been placed under Level 3, with the exception of Daegu, which was under Level 4 due to the large number of infections in and near the city.
The upgrade comes a day after the State Department announced the suspension of routine visa services in most countries, including South Korea.
The suspension applies to nonemergency immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments, but does not affect visa waiver programs or services to U.S. citizens.
