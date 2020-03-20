Go to Contents
06:58 March 20, 2020

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- President Moon creates 50 tln-won financial aid package (Kookmin Daily)
-- Korea, U.S. clinch $60 bln currency swap agreement (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul, Washington sign US$60 bln currency swap deal (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 50 tln won or more financial rescue plan set to help virus-hit small businesses (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea signs $60 bln currency swap deal with U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul-Washington's US$60 bln currency deal to help ease liquidity crunch (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- KOSPI dives to below 1,500-point line (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S. ink $60 bln currency deal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap agreement (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul signs currency swap deal with Washington (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- KOSPI collapses and won slides to its 2009 level (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea unveils W50 tln plan to revive virus-hit economy (Korea Herald)
-- Stocks, won plunge amid recession fears (Korea Times)
(END)

