(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 20)

Foreign media has highlighted Korea's medical ability to diagnose 15,000 cases a day and its stunning test innovations such as drive-through testing, not the government's role. The New York Times highlighted Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong for their excellent quarantine actions. But it pointed out that Korea faces a political backlash for stumbling in the early stage of the infections. The New Yorker specified where authorities have erred in an article on the case of Korea. The New York Times also criticized President Moon for making a blunder by declaring that the crisis from the virus would be over soon.