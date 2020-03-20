Go to Contents
Hyundai Rotem wins 345 bln won train order in S. Korea

09:15 March 20, 2020

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Friday it has received an order worth 345 billion won (US$274 million) in its home country.

Hyundai Rotem will supply 120 subway train cars for a new local subway line named the Great Train Express-A (GTX-A) by 2024, the company said in a statement.

The GTX-A line will stretch 83.1 kilometers from Unjeong Station in Paju to Dongtan Station in Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province, it said.

The subway trains will be built at Hyundai Rotem's plant in Changwon, 400 kilometers south of Seoul, and delivered to SGRail Co., an affiliate of Shinhan Bank, a company spokesman said.

Hyundai Rotem aims to win subway train orders in the upcoming GTX-B and GTX-C line projects.

This map provided by Hyundai Rotem shows the GTX-A line which will be built by 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

