(LEAD) Korean Air supplies cumulative 3,000 sharklet parts to A320

11:25 March 20, 2020

(ATTN: ADDS details in last para)

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest airline by sales, said Friday it has supplied a cumulative 3,000 sharklet parts to the Airbus A320 series.

Korean Air was selected as a supplier of the sharklet part for the A320 series in 2010 and began to deliver the wing part to Airbus, the company said in a statement.

"We will sign a deal with the European aircraft manufacturer to supply an additional 400 cargo doors to A350 planes from 2023," a company spokesman said.

Previously, the national flag carrier had already delivered 800 cargo doors for the A350 aircraft.

On top of flight services, Korean Air also manufactures aircraft parts and supplies them to Airbus and Boeing. It began to supply the parts to Boeing and Airbus in 1986 and 1987, respectively.

This undated file photo provided by Korean Air shows employees working on wing parts at the airline's plane parts manufacturing facility in Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


