Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #Slovakia

Samsung to shutter TV plant in Slovakia over coronavirus

10:50 March 20, 2020

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will shut down its TV manufacturing plant in Slovakia due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The South Korean tech titan said its Slovakian factory will be closed for a week starting Monday. However, Samsung said the company's TV production facilities in Poland and Hungary will operate as normal.

After COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic, the European Union (EU) recently decided to impose a 30-day entry ban on travelers outside the bloc and shut its borders.

Samsung is the world's largest TV maker. According to data from industry tracker IHS Markit, it accounted for 30.9 percent of the global TV market last year in terms of revenue.

This undated image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows workers at the company's TV manufacturing factory in Slovakia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK