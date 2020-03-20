Virus death toll nears 100, seniors with underlying diseases most at risk: KCDC
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's death toll from the new coronavirus is nearing 100, and most virus victims are those elderly patients with underlying diseases, health authorities here said Friday.
The 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected Thursday, bringing the nation's total number of infections to 8,652, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC)
So far, 94 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses, such as cancer and pneumonia, have died in South Korea from the deadly respiratory virus that emerged in China late last year.
KCDC data showed the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients aged 80 or older stood at 10.03 percent as of Friday, compared with an average mortality rate of 1.09 percent.
For those between the ages of 70 and 79, the rate came to 6.16 percent. For those between the ages of 60 and 69, the rate shrank to 1.55 percent, the KCDC said.
The fatality rate of male coronavirus patients came to 1.53 percent compared with 0.81 percent for female patients, the KCDC said.
The average COVID-19 mortality rate in South Korea remained around 0.6 percent in early March and gradually increased to 0.8 percent in mid-March before breaching 0.9 percent Sunday, the KCDC said.
The country's average COVID-19 death rate is relatively lower than the 4.9 percent mortality rate by the World Health Organization and 7.9 percent by Italy.
The KCDC said the underlying diseases in 94 death cases vary. Among them are cancer, pneumonia, dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure, and most of the deceased suffered from at least one preexisting ailment, sometimes two.
To reduce virus fatalities, the country's health authorities have been struggling to solve hospital bed shortage problems in Daegu and surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, where more than 90 percent of the country's COVID-19 cases have been identified.
South Korea has been implementing a "two-track" system for the treatment of virus patients. It advises those with mild symptoms to visit designated virus treatment centers, while only people with severe symptoms go to hospitals, so that medical staff can secure more beds for patients that need intensive care.
Since its first virus outbreak on Jan. 20, the country has also had a steady rise in the number of fully recovered virus patients.
A daily number of recovered COVID-19 patients has spiked from 31 on March 1 and 108 on March 6 to over 1,000 in mid-March, the KCDC said. The number nearly doubled this week.
