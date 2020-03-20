(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound 5 pct, Korean won spiking from 11-year low
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks expanded gains in the late Friday session as investors became more confident over economic stimulus measures around the globe. The Korean won surged against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had spiked 68.71 points, or 4.71 percent, to 1,526.35 as of 1:24 p.m., sharply rebounding from the lowest in more than a decade.
Following the sharp increase, the Korea Exchange suspended trading of the main bourse for five minutes at 11:22 a.m. It was followed by another trading halt on the secondary KOSDAQ market at 1:15 p.m.
Overnight, Wall Street rebounded after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it has signed currency swap agreements with nine central banks around the globe, including the Bank of Korea, to stabilize the virus-hit currency market.
Seoul and Washington have signed a US$60 billion bilateral currency swap agreement in a move expected to relieve a liquidity crunch caused by the global spread of the new coronavirus.
South Korea reported 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, down from 152 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 8,652, amid lingering concerns about new cluster infections and imported virus cases.
Most large-cap stocks gathered ground.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics moved up 3.96 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 7.54 percent. Battery maker Samsung SDI rebounded 14.75 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 2.88 percent, and its auto parts arm Hyundai Mobis gained 1.16 percent. Kia Motors added 2.51 percent.
Leading online portal giant Naver increased 7.64 percent, and top mobile messenger operator Kakao moved up 11.19 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,255.60 against the U.S. dollar, up 30.10 won from the previous session's close.
