Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
N. Korea's military was on lockdown amid virus scare: USFK commander
WASHINGTON, March 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military was on lockdown for about 30 days amid the global spread of the coronavirus and recently resumed routine training, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea said Friday.
Gen. Robert Abrams said the North had not flown airplanes for 24 days but is now back to flying training sorties.
"You've seen the public statements by North Korea. They claim that they have no COVID-19 cases. It is a closed off nation so we can't say emphatically that they have cases, but we're fairly certain they do," he said in a videoconference with reporters at the Pentagon.
Worshippers, priests wear masks during Mass service in Pyongyang
VLADIVOSTOK, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Russia's Embassy in North Korea has released photos showing all priests and worshippers wearing masks during a recent Mass service at a Russian Orthodox church in Pyongyang in an indication that the country is on high alert for the coronavirus.
"The service was carried out in compliance with all necessary precautions ... the parishioners who were quarantined and those attending the mass wore masks and the rituals were performed in sanitary conditions," the embassy said in a post Monday on its official Facebook page.
The Mass was held a day earlier at Holy Trinity Church, the first Russian Orthodox Church to be built in Pyongyang.
U.S. commander sees no unusual activity inside N. Korea's missile forces
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The United States has detected no unusual activity inside North Korea's missile forces since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command said Tuesday.
In a telephone briefing with reporters, Adm. Charles Richard was asked about the missile forces of Iran and North Korea and what impact the virus has had on them.
"That is something that we look at every single day for every single potential threat to this nation," he replied. "To date, we have not seen anything beyond what I would describe as normal or day-to-day operations by anyone."
N. Korea remains world's least economically free nation: U.S. think tank
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea remains the world's least economically free nation, with 4.2 points on a scale of 100, according to an index published by a U.S. think tank Tuesday.
North Korea's overall score dropped by 1.7 points due to decreases in its scores for property rights and government integrity, according to the Heritage Foundation's annual Index of Economic Freedom.
The communist regime ranked lowest among the 180 nations surveyed in the second half of 2018 through the first half of 2019.
N. Korea's trade with Russia jumps 40 pct despite sanctions: data
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with Russia jumped about 40 percent on-year in 2019 despite global sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, data showed Wednesday.
According to the data disclosed by the International Trade Centre, bilateral trade between North Korea and Russia came to US$47.9 million last year, up 40.6 percent from a year earlier.
North Korea imported $44.9 million worth of products from Russia last year, with its exports to the neighboring country reaching $3 million, the data showed.
Pompeo: U.S. has offered to help N. Korea with virus outbreak
WASHINGTON, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States has offered humanitarian assistance to North Korea in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and will continue to seek to provide relief, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.
Pompeo made the remark in an interview with Fox News Wednesday after Sean Hannity, the host of the show, suggested it would be helpful if the U.S. could assist countries such as Iran, Russia and China.
"As for Iran, the same true for North Korea, these are countries that we have deep differences with, and we are working diligently to create better conditions for their people," Pompeo said. "And part of that is to make sure that we're available to provide humanitarian assistance when we can. And so we have offered to both the North Koreans, as well as to the Iranian people, humanitarian assistance, and we've offered to facilitate humanitarian assistance coming into those countries from U.N. organizations, from other countries as well.
