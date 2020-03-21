Seoul stocks set for mild rebound next week
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are expected to rebound next week on the back of monetary easing programs around the globe, although investors are still fretting over the spread of the new coronavirus, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,566.15 points on Friday, plunging 11.5 percent from a week ago, as virus panic selling gripped the market.
On Monday, Seoul shares lost ground on fears over bigger-than-expected and drawn-out economic fallout from the global spread of the novel coronavirus despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's unexpected rate cut.
On Sunday (local time), the Fed trimmed its key rate by 1 percentage point to a range of zero to 0.25 percent and rolled out a quantitative easing program worth US$700 billion. Investors, however, were apparently more concerned about further economic jitters from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The South Korean market continued to lose ground throughout the week as a panicky selling spree eclipsed stimulus packages released around the globe.
On Thursday, South Korean stocks extended their free fall to a seventh consecutive session to hit their lowest level in almost 11 years.
The market managed to rebound by more than 7 percent on Friday buoyed by Washington's currency swap lines with nine economies around the globe, including Seoul.
Seoul and Washington have signed a US$60 billion bilateral currency swap agreement in a move expected to relieve a liquidity crunch caused by the global spread of the new coronavirus.
Foreigners offloaded a net 3.38 trillion won this week, while retail investors scooped up a net 2.8 trillion won. Institutions bought a net 86.8 billion won.
Next week, analysts said the market is expected to rebound, with the benchmark index tipped to touch the 1,600-point threshold. But virus angst may grip investor sentiment.
"The monetary easing from the Fed is a positive factor for the market, but the U.S. dollar's strength is expected to weigh down on growth," Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co., said.
The Korean won closed at 1,246.50 won against the U.S. dollar on Friday, up 39.20 won from the previous session, when it closed at an 11-year low.
This week, nearly all segments lost ground, including tech, cars and chemicals.
