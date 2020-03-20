S. Korea's economy may contract, more measures eyed to ease credit crunch: finance minister
16:39 March 20, 2020
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy may contract in the first quarter of the year in the face of growing economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, the country's chief economic policymaker said Friday.
The country's financial authorities may roll out an additional measure to ease a credit crunch and boost U.S. dollar funding, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.
