Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korea's economy may contract, more measures eyed to ease credit crunch: finance minister

16:39 March 20, 2020

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy may contract in the first quarter of the year in the face of growing economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, the country's chief economic policymaker said Friday.

The country's financial authorities may roll out an additional measure to ease a credit crunch and boost U.S. dollar funding, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK