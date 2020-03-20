ADB meeting in S. Korea postponed due to coronavirus
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday postponed the bank's annual meeting to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said.
The country was scheduled to host the 53rd meeting of ADB's board of governors from May 2-5 in Incheon, west of Seoul.
The ministry made a request to postpone the event on March 13 as the illness spread across the world. The ADB board of directors accepted the request on Friday.
The meeting will take place Sept. 18-21, the ministry said.
About 5,000 officials and industry figures from 68 member countries and international organizations are expected to attend the four-day meeting to be chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.
Its opening ceremony is expected to gather together more than 1,700 people, according to the ministry.
