Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 March 21, 2020
SEOUL, Mar. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/07 Sunny 60
Incheon 15/07 Sunny 60
Suwon 19/06 Sunny 60
Cheongju 21/08 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 22/08 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 18/04 Sunny 70
Gangneung 19/10 Sunny 60
Jeonju 22/08 Sunny 20
Gwangju 23/07 Sunny 10
Jeju 24/11 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/06 Cloudy 20
Busan 19/11 Sunny 10
