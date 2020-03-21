Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 March 21, 2020

SEOUL, Mar. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/07 Sunny 60

Incheon 15/07 Sunny 60

Suwon 19/06 Sunny 60

Cheongju 21/08 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 22/08 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 18/04 Sunny 70

Gangneung 19/10 Sunny 60

Jeonju 22/08 Sunny 20

Gwangju 23/07 Sunny 10

Jeju 24/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 24/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 19/11 Sunny 10

(END)

