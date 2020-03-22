S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean company has agreed to ship 20,000 novel coronavirus testing kits to Romania in a government-arranged deal, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday.
The ministry said South Korea's diplomatic mission there learned of demand for the device amid the spread of COVID-19 and connected related authorities with the firm.
The two sides recently signed a contract on the trade, with the goods to be shipped in order. Each kit can be used for 100 tests, according to the ministry.
It withheld other details, including the name of the private exporter and the amount of contract money.
South Korea is recognized for its early tracing, testing and treatment in connection with the deadly viral disease. Besides thorough quarantine efforts at home, it has campaigned for international cooperation against the pandemic.
