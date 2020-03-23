Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't lukewarm on unveiling massive economic aid package in response to coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 124 operators, accomplices arrested over Telegram underage sex abuse chat room (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't vows no tolerance to facilities violating quarantine guidelines (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea to consider direct payments to people over coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea eyes curbing group infections at nursing homes, multiplex facilities, stemming import cases (Segye Times)

-- Those in 20s report largest infections among age groups due to careless attitude (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Oil refiners, automakers, airliners in serious crisis over coronavirus (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Underprivileged vulnerable to coronavirus infections (Hankyoreh)

-- Countries around the world in wartime footing over new coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Global economic packages over coronavirus snowballing (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Default risks of subprime corporate bonds rising (Korea Economic Daily)

