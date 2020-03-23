(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 23)

On March 19, the government extended a special entry procedure for arrivals from nine countries including Italy and Iran to all around the world. For instance, on March 17 alone, the procedure found suspected symptoms in 367 of 1,989 arrivals (19.3 percent). The ratio looks rather high, and will likely rise further, as the procedure expands and the government began to test all entrants from Europe for the virus on Sunday. The special entry procedure requires entrants to have their temperature taken at the airport and report self-check results daily for 14 days after entry.