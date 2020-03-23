(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 23)

The Covid-19 outbreak has challenged the entire world. The United States is enforcing a lockdown on 75 million citizens while all factories have been shut in Italy. In the wake of the worst global crisis since World War II, concerns about negative growth and massive layoffs stemming from a shutdown of manufacturing and services are ever-deepening in Korea. Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hong Nam-ki expressed worries about the possibility of recessions for up to four years. Following an 11.7 trillion won ($9.4 billion) supplementary budget, the Moon Jae-in administration announced another 50 trillion won in emergency funds to help the struggling players in our economy. But that could be useless in the face of the red tape that forces applicants for emergency loans to wait two to three months to get the money they need.