(LEAD) Korea's exports up 10 pct in first 20 days of March amid virus woes

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports moved up 10 percent in the first 20 days of March from a year earlier, customs data showed Monday, led mostly by improved shipments of chips and automobiles and increased working days.
The country's outbound shipments came to US$30.7 billion in the March 1-20 period, rising from $27.9 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The daily average for the period, however, slipped 0.4 percent on-year. The customs office noted the number of working days over the cited period came to 16 this year, compared with 14.5 last year.
The data came amid growing concerns that COVID-19 outbreak is denting exports by Asia's fourth-largest economy.
By segment, exports of chips advanced 20.3 percent and those of automobiles increased 13.7 percent from a year earlier.
Outbound shipments of ships, on the other hand, nosedived 49.6 percent.
By country, shipments to China gained 4.9 percent on-year, while shipments to the United States spiked 27.2 percent.
South Korea's exports had dropped for 14 consecutive months until January, largely due to a prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China and a slump in global chip prices.
Exports grew 4.5 percent in February from a year earlier.
