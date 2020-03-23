Go to Contents
(LEAD) S. Korean stock trading halted after sharp plunge

09:31 March 23, 2020

(ATTN: CHANGES lead; ADDS more info)

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange temporarily suspended stock trading Monday as the country's two markets dipped sharply amid rising fears over the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A five-minute trading halt was issued on the main bourse at 9:06 a.m. after the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged by more than 5 percent after the opening bell.

It was followed by another trading halt for the tech-heavy KOSDAQ at 9:17 a.m. as it also suffered a sharp plunge.

The KOSPI surrendered 96.70 points, or 6.17 percent, to 1,469.45 as of 9:25 a.m.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

