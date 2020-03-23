Hyundai suspends India plant amid virus fear
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it has suspended its plant in India due to the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
The Chennai plant's suspension comes as the Indian government ordered most manufacturing facilities in 75 regions affected by COVID-19 outbreak to stop operations, a company spokesperson said.
Hyundai said it will suspend operations of the 650,000-unit-a-year plant by the end of this month in line with the local government's guidelines.
Kia Motors Corp, which is 34 percent owned by Hyundai, is also expected to stop operations of its 300,000-unit-a-year Anandapur plant sooner or later.
Last week, Hyundai and Kia halted most of their plants in the United States and Europe to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in line with strict movement bans and lockdowns.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)