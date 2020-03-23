Seoul stocks open sharpy lower, triggering trading halt
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply lower Monday, triggering a temporary halt of trading as economic slowdown fears persisted over the new coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surrendered 88.86 points, or 5.67 percent, to 1,477.29 as of 9:15 a.m.
The plunge of stocks triggered local bourse operators to activate a trading halt only six minutes after the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday dropped 4.6 percent despite Washington's announcement introducing a major stimulus package.
Causing more concerns to investors, the U.S. Senate on Sunday failed to advance its emergency rescue package over the coronavirus crisis after Republicans and Democrats could not narrow down their differences.
U.S. crude oil prices also fell as investors expect a drop in demand as manufacturing, travel and other industries take a big hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea last week approved an extra budget worth 11.7 trillion won to help the struggling economy, while its central bank cut its policy rate by half a percentage point to a record low of 0.75 percent.
But analysts said economic activities in the country are likely to stay low as South Korea is still grappling with cluster infections and imported cases.
The government on Saturday called for suspending the operation of religious, indoor sports and entertainment facilities for the next 15 days until April 5 to stem the spread of the virus.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks plunged across the board to start the session.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved down 5.07 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 7.89 percent.
Carmakers also started lower, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor decreasing 4.92 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors surrendering 8.28 percent. Auto parts producer Hyundai Mobis shed 8.54 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,271.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 24.80 won from the previous session's close.
