Despite uncertainty over Tokyo, S. Korean Olympic hopefuls trying to stay focused

Even as judo and several other sports were scrambling to reschedule their Olympic qualifiers, the IOC declared last week, following an Executive Board meeting, that there was no need to take "drastic decisions" four months away from the Olympics. It faced pushback from athletes, national Olympic committees, and even its own members, and took the unusual step of holding another board meeting in less than a week on Sunday. The IOC is now saying it will "step up its scenario-planning" for Tokyo 2020, with changes to the start date being considered. It also insisted cancellation "is not on the agenda."