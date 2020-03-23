Samsung, LG to temporarily shut down factories in India over coronavirus
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. said Monday they will temporarily shut down their plants in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The decision came in response to the Indian government's guidance meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Samsung said its smartphone plant in Noida, located adjacent to New Delhi, will suspend operations until Wednesday.
LG said its factories in Noida and Pune -- which mainly produce washing machines -- will be closed until end-March. The Pune plant also makes LG smartphones.
As the novel coronavirus became a worldwide crisis, the two South Korean electronics companies are concerned about supply disruptions.
Besides its Indian plant, Samsung also decided to temporary close its TV manufacturing factory in Slovakia this week.
