Daegu to offer emergency aid to virus-battered households, businesses

About 102,000 households in the lowest-income brackets will be paid around 500,000 won each. Some 80,000 households earning less than 75 percent of the median income are to receive 590,000 won each per month for three months. The emergency livelihood subsidy, which ranges from 500,000 to 900,000 won depending on the number of household members, will benefit about 450,000 households earning less than the median income.