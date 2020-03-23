Foreign players in S. Korean baseball set to rejoin teams this week

The KBO has yet to settle on that date, but teams have been scrambling to get their import players here. While South Korea is still locked in a protracted battle with the virus, it has seen its daily cases fall below triple digits in three of the past five days. The U.S. has seen its cases increase dramatically in recent days. And the U.S. State Department has also raised its travel advisory to its highest level, urging Americans not to travel abroad and warning they may be forced to remain outside the U.S. indefinitely if they do make trips.