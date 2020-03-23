Moon urges thorough probe into Telegram sex slave video case
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Monday for a thorough investigation into shocking sex crimes against women, including underage girls, using group chat rooms of the Telegram messenger service.
He described the acts of the offenders in the so-called Nth room case as a "cruel" behavior destroying the lives of victims.
"Police should take this incident as a serious crime and thoroughly investigate it," Moon said, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Moon stressed the need to probe all members of the chat rooms, not just those who uploaded photos and videos of forced sex acts.
He urged police to deal sternly with digital crimes against children and teenagers, in particular, Kang added.
Moon's message came as around 3 million people supported an online petition, filed with his office, demanding police make public the face and personal information of an arrested main suspect in his 20s, who has been identified only by his surname Cho.
