Moon against discussing September opening of new school year: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed a negative view Monday about the possibility that his government will start a formal review on the proposed autumn opening of the country's school year.
He said it's "not desirable to discuss" the issue in connection with the current situation, receiving a briefing from Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on preparations for the delayed start of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan.
Elementary and secondary schools nationwide were supposed to begin their new school year on March 2 after a monthlong winter break. But the government has postponed the opening till April 6 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
Some people have proposed that the government consider changing the academic calender officially to begin the new school year in September to synchronize it with schedules in the United States and many other countries.
