Korean-language dailies

-- Public facilities take great pains for social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Shameless suspect, Baksa, calls for President Moon to make fair society (Kookmin Daily)

-- Abe, IOC consider postponing Tokyo Olympics (Donga llbo)

-- India, world's 2nd largest factory, comes to halt over coronavirus concerns (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Experts note limits in monetary stimulus, call for all-out efforts to revive real economy (Segye Times)

-- S. Korean residents in U.S. seek shelter, flight tickets for Korea surge threefold (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. Fed pledges 'unlimited quantitative easing' against coronavirus fallout (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Digital sex extortion to be wiped out; Moon calls for probe into all involved in sex crime chat room scandal (Hankyoreh)

-- President Moon calls for harsh punishment for those in sex crime chat room in war against digital sex crimes (Hankook Ilbo)

