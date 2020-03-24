(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 24)

Both the IOC and Japanese organizers said cancelling the Games was not under consideration, but they apparently see postponing as a viable option. The IOC said it will take about four weeks to make a decision on whether to delay the Olympics because it requires consultations with the Japanese authorities, global sports officials, broadcasters and sponsors. But it is obvious that these consultations should have already taken place considering what is occurring around the world. The IOC's latest explanation means the world must wait four more weeks until the IOC comes up with a decision. In other words, there will be no end to controversies over the fate of the Tokyo Olympics during this period.