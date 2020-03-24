(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 24)

To win the battle against the new coronavirus, the government should take two steps: blocking any influx of Covid-19 from overseas and stopping its spread in local communities. The Moon Jae-in administration mandated tests for travelers from Europe — the new epicenter of the outbreak — from Sunday and encouraged so-called "social distancing" among the public. Despite an alleged letup in China, the virus is rampaging across the European continent. Of the 1,000 passengers a day Korea receives from Europe, it's possible that 5 percent of them are infected with the virus. That is a line of contagion we can close off.