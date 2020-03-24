KBO team to resume training after ill player tests negative for coronavirus
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean baseball club will return to practice Tuesday after an ill player tested negative for the coronavirus.
The Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) had to cancel their training Monday and shut down their ballpark, Sajik Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after one of their players exhibited a fever. He was quickly tested for COVID-19, while the rest of the team was sent home to self-isolate.
The results came back negative later Monday, and the Giants said they will be back to work Tuesday.
The Giants came home from their spring training in Australia last Tuesday. They had three days off and returned to practice Saturday.
The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the KBO to scrap all preseason games and delay the start of the regular season. It was slated to start this Saturday, and now the league is hoping to get things going by mid-April. The KBO will meet with club representatives tomorrow to discuss scheduling.
There hasn't been a positive case yet among KBO players or employees, but a few teams have already survived some scares. The Kiwoom Heroes were forced to halt their training last Monday when a minor league player showed symptoms. The Doosan Bears also pressed pause after learning that their minor league team had been on the same flight home from Taiwan as the Kiwoom minor leaguer. He later tested negative.
The SK Wyverns and the NC Dinos also had to cancel their practices last Tuesday after an employee of the company in charge of their scoreboards tested positive for the virus. The teams returned to action later in the week after front office staffers who'd come in contact with the employee all tested negative.
But the Dinos' minor league team stopped their training again Thursday when one player had a fever and sore throat. He tested negative the following day.
