2017 -- The Sewol ferry was lifted from the sea bed and placed onto the floating deck of a semisubmersible ship as a first step to salvage the ship, about 40 meters under water. The 145-meter-long, 6,825-ton vessel capsized off the southwestern coast of the peninsula near the island of Jindo while en route to the resort island of Jeju on April 16, 2014. Its sinking, one of the worst maritime disasters in the country's history, left 304 people dead, including nine still missing.

