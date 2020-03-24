Korea's trade deficit in intellectual property rights widens in 2019
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's deficit in the trade of intellectual property rights slightly grew from a year earlier in 2019 on a sharp increase in imports, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's deficit in the intellectual property account came to US$800 million in the year, up from a revised $610 million deficit the year before, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Its exports of products and services subject to intellectual property right payments came to $15.27 billion last year, up slightly from $15.02 billion in 2018, while its imports rose to $16.07 billion from $15.63 billion over the cited period.
By country, the country posted the largest trade deficit with the United States at $3.68 billion.
The amount, however, marks a sharp drop from a $4.66 billion deficit in 2018, according to the BOK.
South Korea also continued to post a trade deficit with Japan, which slightly increased to $780 million last year from $690 million the previous year.
Its largest trade surplus in intellectual property rights again came from trade with China, but its bilateral surplus narrowed to $2.01 billion in 2019 from $3.09 billion the year before.
By type, the country posted a $2.14 billion deficit in the trade of industrial property rights but a $1.62 billion surplus in copyright-related trade.
