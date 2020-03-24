Go to Contents
Korea's trade deficit in intellectual property rights widens in 2019

12:00 March 24, 2020

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's deficit in the trade of intellectual property rights slightly grew from a year earlier in 2019 on a sharp increase in imports, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's deficit in the intellectual property account came to US$800 million in the year, up from a revised $610 million deficit the year before, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Its exports of products and services subject to intellectual property right payments came to $15.27 billion last year, up slightly from $15.02 billion in 2018, while its imports rose to $16.07 billion from $15.63 billion over the cited period.

By country, the country posted the largest trade deficit with the United States at $3.68 billion.

The amount, however, marks a sharp drop from a $4.66 billion deficit in 2018, according to the BOK.

South Korea also continued to post a trade deficit with Japan, which slightly increased to $780 million last year from $690 million the previous year.

Its largest trade surplus in intellectual property rights again came from trade with China, but its bilateral surplus narrowed to $2.01 billion in 2019 from $3.09 billion the year before.

By type, the country posted a $2.14 billion deficit in the trade of industrial property rights but a $1.62 billion surplus in copyright-related trade.

The photo, provided by SK Telecom, shows the 2019 opening game of an annual online game event in South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

