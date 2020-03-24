Baseball club halts training due to player's contact with coronavirus patient
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club Doosan Bears said Tuesday they've halted their offseason training after learning that a player had been in secondary contact with a coronavirus patient.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said a family member of the player had come in direct contact with the COVID-19 patient at work, and that relative is awaiting test results.
In the meantime, all Doosan players have been asked to self-isolate at home.
The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the KBO to scrap all preseason games and delay the start of the regular season. It was slated to start this Saturday, and now the league is hoping to open the new season by mid-April.
There haven't been any confirmed COVID-19 cases among KBO players, coaches or employees, but a handful of teams have had stop-and-gos because of earlier scares. The Bears also had to suspend their training on March 16 after learning that their minor league team had been on the same flight home from Taiwan as a Kiwoom Heroes minor leaguer who exhibited a fever. The player tested negative the following day, and both the Bears and the Heroes resumed training immediately.
