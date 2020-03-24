Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #cash transfer

Gyeonggi to offer money to all residents to cope with virus fallout

12:11 March 24, 2020

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, decided Tuesday to provide money directly to all residents to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Lee Jae-myung said 100,000 won (US$79.85) per person will be paid next month. The province has a population of about 13.64 million.

A handful of local governments including those of Daegu, the nation's COVID-19 epicenter, and Seoul have decided to offer cash transfers to low-income citizens.

But Gyeonggi will be the first local government in the nation to provide a universal payment. The southeastern county of Ulju announced on Monday it will provide cash to all residents, although this is expected to be implemented in May.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK