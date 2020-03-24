LG's employees cleared for Vietnam entry amid restrictions
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Group said Tuesday LG Electronics Inc. and other affiliates will send some 250 workers to Vietnam later this month, as the Vietnamese government granted special entry for them amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Workers from LG Electronics Inc., LG Display Co., LG Innotek Co. and their subcontractors will depart for Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province, northern Vietnam, on a chartered flight next Monday, according to LG.
To stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Vietnam recently decided to place all people coming from overseas at military facilities for a 14-day quarantine.
However, LG's workers will self-isolate themselves at hotels for two weeks. They will support product development and operation of plants during their stay in Vietnam.
Meanwhile, Samsung Display Co. said the second batch of its engineers will depart for Vietnam on Saturday on a chartered flight. The company already sent 170 engineers on March 13 after the Vietnamese decided to exempt them from its mandatory quarantine.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)