Imported commercial car sales rise 13 pct in Feb.
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea rose 13 percent last month from a year earlier on increased sales of certain brands, an industry association said Tuesday.
The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles climbed to 356 units in February from 314 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
MAN, Mercedes-Benz and Scania reported robust sales last month, boosting the monthly total, it said.
From January to February, overall sales fell 1.9 percent to 735 from 749 a year ago, the statement said.
Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large percentage of the domestic commercial vehicle market.
Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans.
