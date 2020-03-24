Go to Contents
BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' tops 1.1 bln YouTube views

14:44 March 24, 2020

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK's 2018 song "Ddu-du Ddu-du" topped 1.1 billion YouTube views Tuesday, the strongest YouTube feat yet by a K-pop band.

The sensationally popular song achieved the feat in one year and nine months after its official release in June 2018.

That makes "Ddu-du Ddu-du" the most-watched YouTube music video by a K-pop band, as well as the only music video by a K-pop band that topped the 1 billion YouTube view milestone.

BLACKPINK is the second ever K-pop musicians after PSY to collect more than 1 billion YouTube views.

An image of BLACKPINK, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

