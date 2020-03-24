Questions remain as coronavirus causes further disruption to baseball season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- With the coronavirus pandemic having caused another delay to the start of its season, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) is left with more questions than answers.
The KBO announced on Tuesday that the 2020 season will not begin before April 20. The season was slated to begin this Saturday, but after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the KBO to alter the schedule, its initial hope was to start by mid-April.
The country is still not out of the woods yet, with growing concerns about imported coronavirus cases and cluster infections, and the government has launched a nationwide social distancing drive over the next two weeks.
Given so much fluidity of the ongoing situation, KBO secretary general Ryu Dae-hwan said it would not be desirable or feasible to start the season until late next month.
"We want to honor social distancing guidelines, and we consider the safety of our fans and players the top priority," Ryu said, following the league's meeting with 10 club presidents. "And once our season gets under way, we'll explore ways in which we can give back to our community and offer hope and inspiration for people in these difficult times."
And there's no guarantee that the KBO season can start on April 21, nor is it assured that fans will be allowed to attend games right from the get-go. Ryu said there will be a lot of waiting-and-seeing in the coming weeks.
The government's social distancing campaign is to run through April 5, a day before schools are scheduled to start. The start of the academic year has been pushed back more than a month, and once students return to their classrooms, it will be a symbolic sign of at least some semblance of normalcy.
With that in mind, the KBO plans to allow teams to play preseason games against one another beginning on April 7. Those games will be played behind closed doors but will be televised live on sports cable stations.
Currently, teams are only permitted to play intrasquad games at their home stadiums. With no TV coverage available, a few teams are streaming these games on their YouTube channels.
But there's still much uncertainty over the preseason schedule.
"If we don't feel that the situation with the virus has settled, we won't be able to go ahead with the preseason games," Ryu said. "If teams do end up playing these games, we'll schedule them in a way that teams won't have to travel far and stay overnight in an away city. Teams located close to each other will be matched up."
Ryu acknowledged that the likely postponement of the Tokyo Olympics made it easier for the KBO to push back the season further into April. This league, after all, wanted to squeeze all 144 games into a tight calendar when it first postponed the start of the season back on March 10.
The 2020 Summer Games are scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9, and the KBO has planned a midseason Olympic break from July 24-Aug. 10, since the national baseball team will be made almost entirely of KBO players. The combination of this layoff and a delayed start to the season most likely means postseason action in late November.
But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo have both hinted at postponing the Olympics because of the global coronavirus pandemic. The IOC is expected to make a call on it within the next four weeks.
If the KBO doesn't have to halt action during those 18 days across July and August, that's an extra window into which it can schedule precious regular season games.
"Nothing has been decided yet, but if the Olympic Games go on as scheduled, we may have to shorten our regular season," Ryu said. "But aside from the Olympics, we still have to monitor the situation with COVID-19."
