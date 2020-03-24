(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage

Some of the room's up to 10,000 users are suspected of paying Cho as much as 1.5 million won (US$1,195) to view the content in which the suspects were sometimes treated as sex slaves. The payments were reportedly processed via cryptocurrencies.

The committee, which includes four non-police members, such as a psychologist and psychiatrist, agreed to disclose Cho's personal information – including his name, age and photo -- after a thorough review of whether the decision would benefit the public's right to know and prevent recidivism and additional crimes.