Seoul stocks rebound over 8 pct on stimulus measures, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday following the government's expanded financial aid package and stimulus measures around the globe to tackle the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Korean won was also sharply up against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) soared 127.51 points, or 8.60 percent, to close at 1,609.97, rebounding from a 5.3 percent plunge the previous session.
Trading volume was high at 670 million shares worth 10.3 trillion won (US$8.2 billion), with gainers far outpacing losers 866 to 35.
The index had a solid start, bucking overnight losses on Wall Street. Following a sharp rise in futures prices, local bourse operators even had to temporarily suspend trading in the morning.
Analysts said investors were buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing measures, which include purchasing an unlimited amount of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.
"The U.S. Fed's announcement is a positive factor for the local stock market because it will reduce currency and credit risks," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.
The index received an extra boost in the afternoon after South Korea decided to double the size of its emergency financing aid package to 100 trillion won for businesses here, analysts said.
The country will inject 48 trillion won in liquidity into financial markets, which includes creating a stock market stabilization fund worth 10.7 trillion won.
"The best scenario will be economic activities in the country return to normal with the end of the COVID-19 outbreak," Park So-yeon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, said. "But until then, it's meaningful that the government acted to prevent credit risks."
Foreigners extended their selling streak to a 14th consecutive session, offloading 84 billion won worth of stocks on the main bourse. Institutions bought a net 503 billion won, while retail investors dumped a net 461 billion won.
Stocks gathered ground across the board.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics moved up 10.47 percent to 46,950 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix spiked 13.4 percent to 78,700 won. Battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 12.81 percent to 246,500 won.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 8.56 percent to 74,800 won, and its auto parts arm Hyundai Mobis gained 8.24 percent to 144,500 won. Kia Motors added 7.44 percent to 23,100 won.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung BioLogics jumped 9.17 percent to 476,000 won, and the country's top steelmaker POSCO rose 5.43 percent to 145,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,249.60 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 16.9 won from the previous session's close.
