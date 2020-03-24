BTS cuts down world tour itinerary due to coronavirus
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS announced Tuesday it will cut down the itinerary of its upcoming world tour, "Map of the Soul Tour," due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"With the global spread of COVID-19, in some countries and cities, the level of unpredictability is becoming higher to prepare for the shows," the band's management agency Big Hit Entertainment said in a notice posted on the Weverse mobile app.
"As a result of the current global circumstances, we anticipate having to make changes to the current tour schedule," according to the notice.
"We are making every effort to proceed with the planned performances where possible ... details on any changes will be provided separately for each region," Big Hit said.
BTS earlier canceled the inaugural Seoul leg of the tour, set for mid-April in Seoul, amid COVID-19 infections. Including Seoul, the tour was to hit 18 cities across the globe for a total of 38 concerts.
Part of the following North American leg of the tour is highly likely to be subject to additional cancellations, including the first stop at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium on April 25 and at least five more concerts from early to mid-May set for Los Angeles and Dallas.
Big Hit said it is currently working to revive the Seoul edition of the world tour in the event of improvements in the pandemic situation.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)