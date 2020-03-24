Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #football #coronavirus

Nat'l football training center to house coronavirus patients

17:23 March 24, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football federation announced Tuesday its main national team training center will house coronavirus patients starting this week.

From Wednesday, the main building at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, will be open for those with mild cases of COVID-19, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said.

This photo provided by the Korea Football Association (KFA) on March 24, 2020, shows the main building at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. The KFA announced that the building will be used to house patients with mild cases of the coronavirus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The KFA said it is working with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to keep the NFC open to patients for a maximum two months.

Before the NFC is returned to national football teams, the building will be cleaned and disinfected for up to two weeks.

The KFA said access to the NFC for anyone outside patients and medical personnel will be strictly controlled.

Virtually all football action has come to a stop in South Korea and across the world in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. With no national team matches scheduled in the foreseeable future, the KFA chose to put the idle NFC to good use and "play a small part to curtail the virus."

Last week, all KFA employees and executives donated blood to help with the sharp drop in blood supplies.

"In the face of adversity affecting Korean society, all employees and staff of the KFA came up with various initiatives to contribute in any way possible," KFA President Chung Mong-gyu said. "Since we're unable to assemble national team players, we felt it was only right to turn the NFC into a treatment center for patients. We'll try to provide a comfortable environment for those in need."

This photo provided by the Korea Football Association (KFA) on March 24, 2020, shows a message from KFA President Chung Mong-gyu and the national football team jersey, which will be provided to coronavirus patients checking into the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. The KFA announced that the main NFC building will be used to house patients with mild cases of the coronavirus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK