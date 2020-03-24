Moon, Trump discuss joint efforts against COVID-19 in phone conversation
22:41 March 24, 2020
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged views over the phone Tuesday on bilateral cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Cheong Wa Dae said.
In the 23-minute conversation, made at Trump's "urgent request," Moon said the two countries' recent currency swap agreement, worth US$60 billion, was a "very timely" measure to help stabilize the international financial market.
Held two days ahead of the Group of 20 (G-20) special teleconference, it marked their first phone talks of this year and 23rd in total.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)